Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDS stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

