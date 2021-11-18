FY2021 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

