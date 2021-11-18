Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SSE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,637.38 ($21.39).

SSE opened at GBX 1,579.50 ($20.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,621.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,571.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

