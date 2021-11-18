Keller Group (LON:KLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday.

KLR stock opened at GBX 898.50 ($11.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 952.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 888.28. Keller Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597 ($7.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £649.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.33.

In other news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

