Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tharisa from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 132.75 ($1.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £360.18 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 78.90 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.07.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

