Biogen Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.95 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $18.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.73.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $258.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.51. Biogen has a 52-week low of $238.40 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

