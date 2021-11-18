Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 3,069 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $527.40 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $341.12 and a 12-month high of $532.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

