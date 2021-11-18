Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.