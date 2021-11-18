Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.30

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.30 and last traded at $123.96, with a volume of 2926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $4,639,115. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

