Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 76,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,540,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

