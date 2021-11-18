Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 76,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,540,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
