DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVA. Truist decreased their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

