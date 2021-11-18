DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVA. Truist decreased their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.
Shares of DVA stock opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
