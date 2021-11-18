Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Sells $482,375.52 in Stock

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald Sege also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04.

Shares of UI stock opened at $303.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.83. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.11 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 13.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

