Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRDL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of CRDL opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

