Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on ContraFect Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ContraFect’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFRX. Mizuho decreased their target price on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

