Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQBK. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

EQBK stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.28. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $601.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,578 shares of company stock worth $729,391. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 43.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 128,115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.