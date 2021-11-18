Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $3.28 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 79,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $330,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camping World by 138.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 85,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camping World by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

CWH stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

