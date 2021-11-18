Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 2,247.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.01% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18,644.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $194.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.25. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $169.66 and a 1-year high of $199.51.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.