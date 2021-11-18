Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,356 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 420,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $12.07 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

