Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 510,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP).

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.