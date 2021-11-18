Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

