Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in New York Times in the second quarter worth approximately $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 241.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 615.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

