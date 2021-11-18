Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 2,227 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 830.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $106.39 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,687,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.