IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $569.64 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.35 and a 1 year high of $571.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.79. The company has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.