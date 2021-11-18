IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $305.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $306.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

