Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Sells $386,868.97 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NSP opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

