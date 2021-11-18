Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Rating Reiterated by Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Predictive Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Predictive Oncology has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

