PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.64.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $206.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 52-week low of $189.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

