Donald Engel Sells 10,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after buying an additional 189,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

