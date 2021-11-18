IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $309.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.15.

IQV stock opened at $264.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $269.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

