Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 65,396 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 114.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $829,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 804.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 123,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $95,360 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

