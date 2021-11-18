Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 9,834 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in National Instruments by 542.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,697,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter worth $72,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.30 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

