Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,189 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $3,592,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 212,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.93 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $121,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,876.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.