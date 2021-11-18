Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

