National Bank Financial Increases Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$62.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Home Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $35.53 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

