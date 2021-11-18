Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $11,817,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,066,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

