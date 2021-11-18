Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

RM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,509 shares of company stock worth $2,797,354. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

