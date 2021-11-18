Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. CX Institutional grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $204.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $207.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.02.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

