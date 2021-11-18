Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $140,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $40.71 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

