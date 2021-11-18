AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

