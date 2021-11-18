Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of FLR opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

