AQR Capital Management LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $266.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 292.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.53 and its 200 day moving average is $268.23. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total value of $1,358,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

