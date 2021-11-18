AQR Capital Management LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total value of $1,358,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Penumbra stock opened at $266.51 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.23.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.