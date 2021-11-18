Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KELYA. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

KELYA stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $701.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kelly Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Kelly Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

