Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $625.00 at Mizuho

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $560.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $528.97.

NYSE:PANW opened at $513.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $531.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.46 and a 200 day moving average of $421.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

