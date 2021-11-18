Veritaseum Hits One Day Volume of $20,622.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $66.50 million and approximately $20,622.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.93 or 0.00051773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00047792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00222884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

