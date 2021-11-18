IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) PT Raised to $26.00 at Craig Hallum

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. IonQ has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.79.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

