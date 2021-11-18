IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) PT Raised to $26.00 at Craig Hallum

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE:IONQ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. IonQ has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.79.
IonQ Company Profile
