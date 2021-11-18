26,920 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AAR by 1,385.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. AAR’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

