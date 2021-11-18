CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after buying an additional 179,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBIZ by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,096,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,650,000 after buying an additional 37,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.73. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

