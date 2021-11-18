AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CBIZ by 16.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in CBIZ by 3.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 6.1% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBZ opened at $39.13 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

