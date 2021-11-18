Amalgamated Bank Makes New $516,000 Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NOW by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 273,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 167,592 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NOW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.